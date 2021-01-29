Scientists have been mapping cicadas for over a century. Now the public can help track the emergence of Brood X thanks to an app called Cicada Safari.
NPR News At This Hour
- A Rock Band Named Maneskin Wins The Eurovision Song Contest For Italy
- Subtropical Storm Ana Is First Named Storm Of Atlantic Hurricane Season
- Clubhouse Becomes An Emotional Meeting Place For Israelis And Palestinians
- A Baltimore Youth Program Mixes A Passion For Dirt Bikes With Science
- Opinion: Remembering Lives Lost In The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Latest News From WESA
-
The few gifts of note came largely before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pennsylvania in early March.
-
An internal CDC report obtained by NPR shows the CDC's original coronavirus test kits didn't just have a fundamental design flaw, but instructions sent to labs to run the test were problematic, too.
-
-
State police shootings, use-of-force and potential bias will now be investigated by one of three independent committees.
-
GOP lawmaker's statements during an appearance on C-SPAN Thursday conflict with how federal investigators describe the insurrection.
-
State figures released Friday show Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.4%. That was more than a whole point above the national rate of 6.1% in April.
-
The conflict between Israel and Hamas has erupted into the biggest public disagreement the left has had with the Biden administration to date.
-
Criminal justice and police accountability activists scored wins up and down the ballot in Tuesday’s election.
WESA's morning news show, featuring interviews with Pittsburgh's leaders and host Kevin Gavin.
Airs Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.
Airs Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.
The biggest news stories of the weeks in 20 minutes, featuring WESA reporters and host Liz Reid.
Every Friday morning.
Every Friday morning.
-
The Florida governor was in Pittsburgh for the Republican Committee of Allegheny County’s Lincoln Day Dinner.
-
Fully vaccinated people got the green light last week to resume much of their lives without masks. Behavioral experts say that as an incentive to get more people vaccinated, it's far from a sure bet.
-
Sewickley attorney Jason Richey has never run for office before, and has not been a notable player in local Republican politics, but he hopes to begin his political career at the top — and as an outsider.
A new 90.5 WESA/Campos poll shows that concerns about the direction of the pandemic are declining.
Politics
Development & Transportation
Arts & Culture