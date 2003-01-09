Cornbread Recipe

When commentator Aaron Freeman's mother makes cornbread, she measures by sight, not with a measuring cup, and that bugged Aaron. Future generations of Freemans would not be able to make the cornbread, too, if she didn't write it down -- and she refused to.

So he wrote down the recipe, and happily e-mailed it to anyone who wanted a copy. And he carefully measured ingredients every time he made it -- until one day, his measuring cup was dirty...

The recipe:

1 cup corn meal

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

Half a teaspoon of baking powder

Three-quarters of a cup of boiling water

Mix, press into patties, then fry.

