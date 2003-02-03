© 2021 90.5 WESA
NASA News Conferences

By Richard Harris,
Robert Siegel
Published February 3, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Host Robert Siegel talks with NPR's Richard Harris about today's news conferences on the space shuttle Columbia recovery and investigation.

Richard Harris
Award-winning journalist Richard Harris has reported on a wide range of topics in science, medicine and the environment since he joined NPR in 1986. In early 2014, his focus shifted from an emphasis on climate change and the environment to biomedical research.
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
