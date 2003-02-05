Terrorism in Southeast Asia: Part III
In the third part of a Morning Edition series on terrorism in Southeast Asia, NPR's Michael Sullivan reports Malaysian authorities now fear attacks could happen in their country, despite a crackdown on terrorist operatives. The primarily Muslim nation of 20 million people sandwiched between Thailand and Singapore has not yet been a terrorist target. But Malaysian authorities are worried that another Bali style bombing could happen in their country.
