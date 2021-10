The U.S. economy added 98,000 jobs in March, which was about half what economists had expected.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department had better news for the unemployment rate. It fell to 4.5 percent — a low not seen in nearly a decade. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News.

