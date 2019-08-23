© 2021 90.5 WESA
More Than 2 Dozen Injured In Sacramento Train Collision

By Scott Neuman
Published August 23, 2019 at 5:05 AM EDT

At least 27 people have been hurt after a passenger train and a maintenance train collided in Sacramento, according to authorities.

Sacramento Regional Transit said all of the injuries were minor, but 13 people had been taken to the hospital.

Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade said the rest of the injured passengers were treated at the scene and released.

"The good thing here that we're very happy [about] is that no one lost their life and that no one was in any critical condition," Wade said.

Fifteen ambulances and more than 40 firefighters responded to the scene of the collision, according to The Associated Press.

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
