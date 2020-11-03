Understanding The 2020 Electorate: AP VoteCast Survey

Updated May 21, 2021 at 6:50 PM ET

Here you'll see information about the overall national electorate. This includes demographic measures, views of the main presidential candidates, opinions on various issues and how people cast their ballots.

This data comes from AP VoteCast, a survey of the U.S. electorate conducted over several days before Nov. 3, continuing until the polls close. The data includes interviews with more than 110,000 people across the U.S. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 0.4 percentage points for voters. It is an alternative to traditional exit polls.

Data is adjusted periodically throughout the night as more information comes in. The most recent updates to the data have weighted the results according to preliminary vote totals.

