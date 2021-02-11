KeiyaA: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

NPR Music's Tiny Desk series will celebrate Black History Month by featuring four weeks of Tiny Desk (home) concerts and playlists by Black artists spanning different genres and generations each week. The lineup includes both emerging and established artists who will be performing a Tiny Desk concert for the first time. This celebration highlights the beautiful cornucopia of Black music and our special way of presenting it. We hope you enjoy.

Cornrows braided back with the precision of an architect. Stiletto nails commanding a sampling machine. Gold-glinted lids to match her light-up Beads Byaree earrings. With every move, KeiyaA shines so bright, it's impossible to look away. And while your eyes are fixated on her person, the music KeiyaA conjures inside Brooklyn's Electric Garden is what leaves you completely spellbound.

Just like this awe-inducing Tiny Desk (home) concert, KeiyaA's debut album, Forever, Ya Girl, appeared last year with kismet timing, unveiling her as a fully formed star. The 2020 release is a meditation on the thin line between solitude and loneliness, one that KeiyaA traces and teeters on while defining her Black womanhood. Whether it's through jazzy woodwinds, heavy synths or prickly staccato, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist shares waves of anguish, depletion, love and elation in a swirling stream of consciousness.

"Gone for so long I prefer to spend time in my pain, hey / Gone for so long I can barely recall the last my phone rang," she sings on "Hvnli."

While the album version of these tracks boast much of KeiyaA's own production, affirmations and layered vocals in chorus, for this live version, the 28-year-old Chicago native communicates telepathically with her all-Black bandmates and cites her sources through the creative process.

"Most of the work that has carried me has been the writings of Black women," KeiyaA says before showing off hardcover copies of works by Jayne Cortez and Ntozake Shange. We love a queen who shares her curriculum!

SET LIST

"Do Yourself a Favor"

"Hvnli"

"Finesse Without a Trace"

"Rectifiya"

MUSICIANS

KeiyaA: vocals, samplers and keyboard

Buz: drums, vocals

Nelson Bandela: keyboard, synths and vocals

Keenyn Omari: flute, saxophones and guitar

13th Law: bass and vocals

CREDITS

Audio: Jaclyn Sanchez, Abigail Lewis, Jacob Powell

Video: Scott Perry, Solange Smith, Marisa Gesualdi

Production: Caroline Waxse, Naavin Karimbux

Special Thanks: Telsha Anderson, Meredith Menchel, and Beads Byaree

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Art Director: CJ Riculan

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

