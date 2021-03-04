© 2021 90.5 WESA
Goodwill Staff In Texas Search For Donated Coat With $5,000 In The Pocket

Published March 4, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Before you donate clothes, you might want to check and see if there's anything in your pockets. A woman in Texas left $5,000 in the pocket of a coat she donated to Goodwill, sending the store's staff on a quest to find and return her money. After three weeks of searching, an employee found both. She didn't get to keep the money, of course, but she was given a well-deserved bonus.

KING: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

