© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What The Radio Sounded Like In 1971

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published May 3, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT
Los Angeles, January 1971: A pre-glam David Bowie jams at a party.
Los Angeles, January 1971: A pre-glam David Bowie jams at a party.

On today's show, we're taking you back in time and letting you experience what the radio might have sounded like in 1971 when NPR got rolling.

Fifty years ago, on May 3, 1971, National Public Radio broadcast its very first original programming when All Things Considered went on the air. Today, NPR is celebrating that anniversary with special programming and looking back at the news, arts and popular culture of that year.

And here one World Cafe, it's all about the music of 1971, with songs like David Bowie's "Live On Mars," Sly & The Family Stone's "Family Affair," and Carole King's "It's Too Late."

That's just a few. Lots of classic songs turned 50 along with NPR this year. Listen in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Tags

Music News from NPR
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Load More