What The Radio Sounded Like In 1971

On today's show, we're taking you back in time and letting you experience what the radio might have sounded like in 1971 when NPR got rolling.

Fifty years ago, on May 3, 1971, National Public Radio broadcast its very first original programming when All Things Considered went on the air. Today, NPR is celebrating that anniversary with special programming and looking back at the news, arts and popular culture of that year.

And here one World Cafe, it's all about the music of 1971, with songs like David Bowie's "Live On Mars," Sly & The Family Stone's "Family Affair," and Carole King's "It's Too Late."

That's just a few. Lots of classic songs turned 50 along with NPR this year. Listen in the player above.

