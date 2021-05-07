Go Ahead, Sleep On The Job. This Company Will Pay You To Take Naps

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. What's the only thing better than a midday nap? How about getting paid to do it? The website eachnight.com says it is investigating the pros and cons of napping. They're seeking siesta professionals who will work as nap reviewers. These folks must take daily naps for 30 days, report their experience and participate in experiments. The pay is $1,500 for a month of napping. And I'm quitting my job. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.