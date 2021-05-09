Elon Musk Leans On Elon-isms As 'Saturday Night Live' Host

Tech billionaire Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, in a debut performance that drummed up a lot of reaction before his big night even began.

As the night unfolded, Musk, CEO of electric carmaker Tesla and chief engineer of SpaceX, played a range of characters, including: a doctor at a Gen Z hospital, a priest and self-confessed murderer in a Mare of Easttown parody, an anti-social party guest in a post-pandemic world — and, naturally — himself.

A Musk-less cold open celebrated Mother's Day with cast members trading jokes with their very own moms.

bestie’s gonna be okay, right? 💔 pic.twitter.com/fhT7DrQrIz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

Then, Musk spent his self-deprecative monologue making fun of his Elon-isms — his trigger-happy Twitter fingers, his high-flying visions of the future and his proclivity for marijuana.

This crime show is EXTREMELY Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/XmMQnJTzS7 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

Perhaps most newsworthy, he appeared to reveal that he has Asperger's syndrome, which is considered a high-functioning disorder on the autism spectrum.

"I'm the first person with Asperger's to host SNL" he said. "Or at least the first to admit it."

You're a hero, Chad pic.twitter.com/dQ3G4ffk0j — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

He also brought his mom to the main stage, Maye Musk — a model and star in her own right.

Lloyd Ostertag stopped by the desk to talk cryptocurrency. pic.twitter.com/cuILxOBJlj — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

For Weekend Update, Musk broke down cryptocurrency (or tried to), specifically Dogecoin, a meme-inspired crypto that he loves to hype up on Twitter. An hour into his hosting duties, Dogecoin's value plunged over 26%.

In sign of world intrigue in his hosting debut, SNL also offered a livestream of the show, available for international audiences in over 100 countries.

