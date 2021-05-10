Ani DiFranco: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Ani DiFranco has always done things her way, and for this Tiny Desk (home) concert, she's a one-woman team, filming and recording herself in the front hall of her New Orleans home and studio, Big Blue. The not-so-tiny desk you see in the hallway was her great grandfather's. Other personal items seen as we scan her home include a purple painting of a tree by her cousin Jim Mott and a portrait of a woman and ghostly girl by a painter named Renata. At the time of this recording, Ani was planning to move after more than 10 years at Big Blue, so this concert is likely one of the last performances to take place in that space.



Ani opened her set with "Everest" from the 1999 album, Up Up Up Up Up Up, a song that for me is about viewing life through different lenses and finding beauty. Next, she sings the title track to her 1995 album, Not a Pretty Girl, which shakes the shackles of stereotypes. Her final song for this (home) concert is from her 22nd album and her latest release, Revolutionary Love. The song brings compassion to troubled times by dismissing hatred — or in her words, "To forgive but not forget." It's a message that shows the beauty and power of this artist, and her heart.

SET LIST

"Everest"

"Not a Pretty Girl"

"Revolutionary Love"

MUSICIANS

Ani DiFranco: vocals, guitar

CREDITS

Video: Folkmonger Productions

Audio: Mike Napolitano

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.