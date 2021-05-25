How Has Your Activism Changed Over The Past Year?

It's been a year since George Floyd's death sparked a summer of protests against racial injustice around the world. For many, it was their first time participating in any form of activism. If this sounds like you, NPR's Consider This podcast wants to hear about your experience.

What about the moment last summer was different for you? What pushed you to get involved? Do you feel the same energy now that you did a year ago? Have you become an activist for multiple causes?

Share your experience with us below and an NPR producer may reach out to you for an upcoming story.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.