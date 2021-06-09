Through Music And Poetry, Valerie June Writes For Dreamers

When Valerie June enters a room, the air transforms. When she sings, her voice hits like an ocean wave and carries the listener along with it. With power and restraint, she uses her voice to its full effect.

Earlier this year, June released her album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers and a book of poetry titled Maps for the Modern World. The artist considers herself as one of the dreamers, with her songs as the "prescriptions" aiding those listening. Through music and poetry, June wants to energize individual and collective change.

World Cafe's Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott talks to Valerie June about her multimedia works and the change she wants to achieve with them.

