© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1200x112.png
Help WESA earn a $10,000 challenge grant being offered by Leadership Circle members Susan Pettigrew and Terrell Jefferson.
WESA will earn this challenge if 300 people give by 7 p.m.
Please Give Now

Sunday Puzzle: 7 Famous Letters

By Will Shortz
Published June 13, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a famous person, past or present, whose last name has 7 letters. I'll give you a word or phrase that contains those letters in left-to-right order (not consecutively) and a hint to that person. You name the person.

Example: CAME AROUND — British prime minister --> (David) Cameron

1. EMERY STONE — Philosopher and essayist

2. FENDER BENDER — Tennis champion

3. STRANGELY ENOUGH — American poet

4. BOMBER JACKET — Humorist

5. GROUP THEORIES — Folk singer

6. SLANDEROUS — U.S. senator

7. PRO WRESTLING — Best-selling author

8. TO TAKE EFFECT — American painter

Last week's challenge: Write down the name of a country plus its capital, one after the other. Hidden in consecutive letters inside this is the name of a film that won an Academy Award for Best Picture. Name the country, capital, and film.

Challenge answer: Bahrain, Manama --> Rain Man

Winner: Debbi Samuels of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Sandy Weisz, of Chicago. Name a famous woman in American history with a three-part name. Change one letter in her first name to a double letter. The resulting first and second parts of her name form the first and last names of a famous athlete. And the last part of the woman's name is a major rival of that athlete. Who are these people?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 17, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz
Load More