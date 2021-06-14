Chicago Man Jumps Into Lake Michigan 365 Days In A Row

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Last June, Dan O'Conor of Chicago was anxious about the pandemic, so he did what a lot of stressed people might like to do. He jumped into a lake. The next day, he did it again - and again the next day. This past weekend, he jumped into Lake Michigan for the 365th day in a row, a year's worth of plunges, including in the winter. When the lake froze, he simply cracked a hole in the surface big enough to fit in and continued jumping. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.