Derek Chauvin Gives A Brief, Cryptic Statement During The Sentencing Hearing

By Joe Hernandez
Published June 25, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing on Friday at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.
Derek Chauvin, wearing a gray suit and tie, spoke briefly in court Friday ahead of his sentencing for George Floyd's murder last year.

Chauvin said he could not give a full formal statement due to some "additional legal matters at hand," possibly a reference to pending federal criminal charges he is also facing in Floyd's death.

"Very briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," Chauvin said, turning to where some of Floyd's relatives were seated in the courtroom.

He added, cryptically, there would be additional details about the case that Floyd's family may want to hear — without explaining what he meant.

"There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some, some peace of mind. Thank you," Chauvin said.

