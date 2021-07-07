Baby Rose, 'Go'

Continuing her trend of modern-day throwbacks, Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Baby Rose "leaked" a brand new song via Instagram, dropping the download link to "Go" along with handwritten lyrics in her bio. This loosie, an ardent plea for loyalty amid a storm, packs some powerful drums and a bass line that slaps you all over the place. The instrumental instantly reels, but it's still that once-in-a-generation voice that stops you dead in your tracks.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.