6 Months After The Insurrection, The Remaining Capitol Fencing Comes Down

Just over six months after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, the protective fencing erected in the wake of the siege is coming down.

The process began Friday and is expected to last about three days.

The remaining metal fencing surrounding the complex is one of the last physical reminders of the violent attack on the nation's Capitol by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump attempting to stop lawmakers from certifying President Biden's election victory.

It is happening.. crews are now taking down the fence surrounding Capitol Square. This is the final temporary security structure put in place in the wake of the January 6th Capitol Insurrection.

Work should be done by Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/so14Jds62i — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) July 9, 2021

An outer perimeter fence was removed in March. The U.S. Capitol Police will continue to monitor intelligence for any threats to the complex and if needed, the Architect of the Capitol can reinstall the temporary fencing.

The Capitol, which discontinued public tours in spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will remain off-limits to most members of the public.

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman recently shared the changes the force is implementing to boost security in the Capitol complex in the aftermath of the attack, including enhancing protection of lawmakers, opening regional field offices in California and Florida to investigate threats to congressional members, riot training for officers, and acquiring more protective equipment.

Pittman also noted the force is expanding its wellness services for its members. As NPR's Claudia Grisales reported, a groundbreaking initiative is underway to provide officers and staff with mental health support following the trauma of Jan. 6.

Since the Jan. 6 attack, the government has brought charges against more than 530 individuals. NPR is updating a database of all individuals charged.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.