John Linnell, 'TECVM CIRCVMAMBVLARE NOLO'

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 9, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT

Attention young nerds: If you grew up obsessing over U.S. geography and now study Latin, you are about to get super-served. Because They Might Be Giants' John Linnell — a lifelong favorite of nerds the world over — has followed his 1999 solo album State Songs (sample titles: "Illinois," "West Virginia," "South Carolina") with an unexpected EP called Roman Songs. All four tracks are sung in Latin, but that won't stop "TECVM CIRCVMAMBVLARE NOLO" (translation: "I Don't Want to Walk Around With You") from getting lodged in your brain for days.

