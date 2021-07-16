Shirley Manson On Garbage's Journey To 'No Gods No Masters'

Garbage is a band that opened my eyes and shifted my perspective. When I first heard their music, I was a 10-year-old kid in a house where classic rock was everything. It was a lot of guys with guitars. My mind was blown by "Queer," from Garbage's 1995 debut album, a track I discovered from a mix CD. It was fierce, sultry and a bit angry; it was a dangerous, candidly sexual woman making a kind of rock music I hadn't heard before. It was the same record that launched the band and frontwoman Shirley Manson into global rock stars.

Despite the confidence of their music, fame didn't always come easy. And yet, Garbage is still making music 25 years later. Their latest album, No Gods No Masters, was released in June.

In this episode, we speak with Shirley Manson about the band's journey, her own growth as an artist and being a woman in an industry known for being hostile toward powerful women. Listen to the full session in the audio player above.

