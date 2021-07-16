Wet Leg, 'Chaise Longue'

The worst thing you can do when trying to be "cool" is try too hard. You can't get too excited about things. You can't be too silly. It's a fine balance, and one that Wet Leg perfects right out of the gate. With jittery guitars underneath, the Isle of Wight duo's debut single "Chaise Longue" delivers clever and funny lyrics in an unwaveringly disinterested tone. It's seemingly effortless, yet entirely engaging. They're cool! Oh, and guess what? There's a chance that you, like me, have been pronouncing the words "Chaise Longue" wrong this entire time.

