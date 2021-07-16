Willow, 'naïve'

A fresh addition to the long-catalogued genre, Willow's "naïve" reminds us that punk's political origins are Black. Over layers of fine-tuned harmonies, melodramatic guitar chords and low-tempo percussion, Willow belts the vulnerabilities of her naivety. A ballad set in scenes from life's cinematic dystopia, avoiding cops and running from rubber bullets, she showcases a vocal range that, while initially trained for R&B, is perfectly suited for a pop-punk redux. Along with the rest of Lately I Feel Everything, her fourth studio album out today, the Tyler Cole-produced track proves that Willow is a musician with a limitless sound.

