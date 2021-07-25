Sunday Puzzle: Initial Clues

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories in two words. You name something in each category starting with each initial in the category. Any answer that works is fine.

Ex. Foreign Languages --> French, Lithuanian

1. Zoo Animals

2. Domestic Airlines

3. Clue Weapons

4. Fruit Trees

5. American Poets

6. Mixed Drinks

7. African Nations

8. Australian Cities

9. Chess Pieces

10. Card Games

Last week's challenge: From Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who conducts the blog "Puzzleria." Take the name of a flower that has a common girl's name in consecutive letters inside it. Remove that name, and the remaining letters, in order, sound like another girl's name. What flower is it?

Challenge answer: Amaryllis — Mary, Alice

Winner: Brad Humphreys of Morgantown, W.Va.

This week's challenge: It comes from the puzzlemaker and editor Peter Gordon. Think of the word for a competitor in a particular Olympic sport. It's a compound word with a hyphen in the middle. Remove the hyphen. What remains are two words from a different Olympic sport. What words are these?

