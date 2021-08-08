© 2021 90.5 WESA
Sunday Puzzle: Accented Syllable

By Will Shortz
Published August 8, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase ending on the accented syllable "lay" — in any spelling.

Ex. French city overlooking the Strait of Dover --> CALAIS
1. Person who parks cars at a restaurant
2. Slice of boneless meat or fish
3. Lose by putting in a place you can't remember
4. Put to rest, as fears
5. French red wine
6. Cry at a bullfight
7. Brand of skin cream and beauty products
8. French for "with milk" (2 wds.)
9. French for "sun"
10. Skiers' cabin in the Alps
11. Poet Edna St. Vincent
12. [Fill in the blank:] Crème ___ (custard dessert)
13. Car with a roof that folds down
14. Renaissance writer François
15. Singer Robert who won a Tony for his role in "The Happy Time"
16. "Swan Lake," for example

Last week's challenge: It comes from listener Chad Graham, of Philadelphia. Think of a common Britishism — a word that the British use that's not common in the U.S. Write it in all capital letters. Turn it upside-down (that is, rotate it 180 degrees). The result is a famous hero of books and movies. Who is it?

Challenge answer: LOO — 007

Winner: Jerry Cordaro of Cleveland, Ohio.

This week's challenge: It comes from listener Ed Pegg Jr. Think of something that gets people moving vertically. Remove the middle two letters, and you get something that moves people horizontally. What two things are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: August 8, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this week's puzzle with Will Shortz, the clue "Singer Robert who won a Tony for his role in 'Camelot'," should have read "Singer Robert who won a Tony for his role in 'The Happy Time'."
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
