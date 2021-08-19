India Shawn, 'Don't Play With My Heart'

Nearly a year after India Shawn dropped one of my favorite songs of 2020, "Moving On," comes her latest single, "Don't Play With My Heart." The track and video are '70s nostalgia at its finest, with a stank-face-inducing bassline provided by D'Mile, also known as the best producer in the game right now. Don't @ me. Shawn's seductive tone fits like a glove, then she takes it to the bridge. (Bridges still matter, people.) I need Shawn to take her own advice: Stop playing with our fragile hearts and drop that album!

