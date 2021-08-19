© 2021 90.5 WESA
WESA will carry NPR's live coverage of President Biden's remarks on Afghanistan today at 1 p.m. Listen at 90.5 FM or online.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Carry The Torch

Published August 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The folk group The Shee is featured in this week's episode.
Look to Ireland, Scotland and North America and you will find that there have never been more youngsters playing Celtic music than there are right now. It's very cool to be learning fiddle, pipes, harp and mandolin with performance standards continuing to rise across a wide range of instruments and vocal traditions. Catch a glimpse of the exciting future of Celtic music with Fiona Ritchie as she features artists including Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd, Caroline Keane and The Shee.

