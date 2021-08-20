Gabriels, 'Love And Hate In A Different Time'

Los Angeles-based trio Gabriels may be new to the scene, but they've already had a breakout performance on Jimmy Kimmel, signed to Elektra Records and received praise from Elton John, who said that their latest single, "Love and Hate in a Different Time," was "one of the most seminal records I've heard in the last ten years."

The track, a powerful re-recording, finds vocalist Jacob Lusk showing off his gospel background as he sings of distress during dark times. Fellow bandmates Ryan Hope and Ari Balouzian are classically trained musicians and soundtrack artists, which explains why the single feels so substantial. A driving drum beat and string section give the song a sinister feel, while its gospel chorus reminds us that we're not headed down this path alone.

Copyright 2021 North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC