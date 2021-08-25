IDK, 'Santa Monica Blvd'

Life's big challenges — and IDK's had many — have fueled the rapper's hard-earned success. Every song on USEEFORYOURSELF is noteworthy, but "Santa Monica Blvd'' is one that I really enjoy. Backed by producer Mike Dean's indomitable beat, the sonic voids are perfectly timed, and the bottom pops back in just when you want it. The track affirms a triumphant IDK, punctuated by the hook: "I win, I win, again and again." That's a message that I always need to hear.

