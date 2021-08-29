Photos: Scenes from Hurricane Ida As It Pummels Gulf Coast

Updated August 30, 2021 at 9:47 AM ET

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ida made U.S. landfall as a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane Ida nearly doubled in strength in a day, fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. More than 800,000 people are without power in Louisiana after Ida barreled through the state.

"This is one of the strongest storms to make landfall in modern times," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Sunday afternoon briefing.

Scott Olson / Getty Images <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 30: </strong>Michelle Washington and her sons Kendrick (R) and Kayden check out damage to their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on August 30, 2021 in Kenner, La.

Ida strikes on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, blamed for 1,800 deaths in 2005. Ida is a test for an elaborate new flood protection system designed to protect New Orleans from the devastating levee breaches back then.

The past few days saw residents of Louisiana preparing for the storm with many people evacuated while others are sheltering in place. Louisiana officials are urging residents to stay off the roads Monday morning while damage assessments are underway.

Here is a look at the area.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Gerald Herbert / AP <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 30: </strong>New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29:</strong> Debris is seen in an intersection in downtown in New Orleans, La.

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29:</strong> Montegut and Bourg firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, La. as Hurricane Ida passes.

/ ESA/NASA <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>Hurricane Ida is seen in this image taken aboard the International Space Station. The image was shared on European Space Agency astronaut and Expedition 65 crew member Thomas Pesquet's Twitter account, as the storm churned in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall.

Eric Gay / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds.

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, La. as Hurricane Ida passes.

Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>The Royal Dutch Shell Plc Norco refinery as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Norco, Louisiana.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>Hotel staff brace a door to keep it from opening in high winds after the hotel lost power in New Orleans.

Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>Heavy rain falls as storm surge begins to encroach on Louisiana Route 1 ahead of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana.

Scott Olson / Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>Vehicles are damaged after the front of a building collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans.

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images Firefighters look out the window from a shelter as hurricane Ida passes in Bourg, Louisiana on Sunday.

Gerald Herbert / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>A person pushes a shopping cart through rain and high winds past a closed restaurant on Canal Street in New Orleans during Hurricane Ida.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>People do last-minute shopping ahead of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents of New Orleans continue to prepare as the outer bands of the hurricane begin to cut across the city.

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>Firefighters pray together as the hurricane eye wall gets close to the fire station in Bourg, Louisiana.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>High winds blow palm trees as Entergy Corp. electric utility company bucket trucks are staged on Canal Street in New Orleans.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>Ann Colette Boudreaux comforts her grandson Abel the morning of Hurricane Ida's landing.

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 29: </strong>Rain comes down at a wall of sandbags in Montegut, Louisiana before Hurricane Ida lands.

Scott Olson / Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 28: </strong>People stand in line to get through the TSA security checkpoint at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on August 28 in New Orleans, La. Many residents evacuated the area before Hurricane Ida's landfall Sunday afternoon.