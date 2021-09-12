Sunday Puzzle: Names And Fame

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you a two-word phrase. Think of a famous person whose first and last names rhyme, respectively, with the two words in the phrase.

Example: Shirt Style (with the hint "composer") --> KURT WEILL

1. Fan Mail (vice president)

2. Bike Tires (actor/comedian)

3. Fat Burner (preacher/historical figure)

4. Get Smart (author)

5. Checks Out (mystery writer)

6. Barrel Swing (singer/songwriter)

7. Place Kick (singer)

8. Chill With (actor)

9. Dairy Bar (actress)

10. Strike Zones (film director)

Last week's challenge: Name a famous person (8 letters in first name, 4 letters in last). The last name is a regular uncapitalized word with a single vowel. Change that vowel to make a new word that is humorously defined by the person's first name. Who is it?

Challenge answer: Wolfgang Puck (Pack)

Winner: Dave Treber from Salisbury, Md.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Charley Parker, of Exton, Pa. Think of two famous singers with the same five-letter first name. Take the last name of one of these singers. Switch the second and third letters. Then advance the resulting first and third letters of each to the next letter in the alphabet. The result will be the last name of the other singer. What singers are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. ET.

