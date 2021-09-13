People On The Texas Gulf Coast Getting Wind And Rain From Tropical Storm Nicholas

Updated September 13, 2021 at 8:14 PM ET

Tropical Storm Nicholas is bringing possible "life-threatening flash flooding impacts, especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas" to portions of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and far southwestern Louisiana, the National Weather Service said.

Nicholas could strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall on the northwest Gulf Coast later Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is large, projecting tropical storm-force winds up to 115 miles from its center.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Port Aransas (east of Corpus Christi) to San Luis Pass (south of Galveston). Other alerts include the Houston metro area, which was soaked by Hurricane Harvey four years ago and again by Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019.

The storm is hugging the coastline

The hurricane center said at 8 p.m. ET, "Nicholas [is] bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surges to portions of the central and upper Texas coasts."

Nicholas is in the western Gulf of Mexico, roughly 35 miles south-southwest of Matagorda, Texas. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving north-northeast at 12 mph, the hurricane center said.

Nicholas may trigger "considerable flash and urban flooding" as it brings total rainfall of 6 to 12 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 18 inches, across coastal areas in middle and upper Texas over several days this week, the center said.

/ NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East Nicholas fills a large portion of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning as seen in this satellite image taken around sunrise.

For a broader section of the coast, including southwest Louisiana, people should expect 4 to 8 inches of rain, the agency said.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the hurricane center said, urging people in areas under broad storm surge warnings to act now to protect life and property and to obey any local evacuation orders.

Flash flood risks force schools to cancel classes

People and governments in the storm's path have been making preparations. The Houston Independent School District canceled classes for Tuesday, although students reported to school as usual Monday.

Houston took steps to try to minimize the storm's disruptions and risks, erecting dozens of barricades and readying high-water rescue vehicles, according to Houston Public Media.

"We are monitoring this storm very, very closely," Mayor Sylvester Turner said, according to the station.

"We are beginning to see high water locations on freeways," the city of Houston announced on Twitter.

A huge inland swath of the Gulf Coast — reaching from Corpus Christi northward past Houston and extending eastward more than halfway across the Louisiana coastline — is under a "moderate" flash flood risk for the next three days, the National Weather Service warns. A relatively rare warning of a "high" risk of flash floods is in effect for a smaller area that roughly corresponds with the hurricane watch zone.

Nicholas is wiggling and wobbling, forecaster says

As of Monday morning, the storm was moving both slowly and erratically, the hurricane center said.

"It's wiggling or wobbling all over the place," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said in a briefing about the storm.

/ NOAA/Esri/HERE/Garmin/Earthstar Geographics Nicholas is expected to move along the coast in the western Gulf of Mexico before making landfall late Monday afternoon or evening. The colors in this map refer to tropical storm-force winds.

Nicholas is also lopsided: While its center is relatively close to the shore, the bulk of the storm's winds remain far out over the gulf, according to satellite images from Monday morning. And because the system is pushing a massive amount of water far ahead of it to the north, rain bands were already hitting the coasts in Texas and Louisiana early Monday.

Forecasters expect Nicholas to gain a bit of forward speed and move more to the north — a pivot that will largely determine which areas are hit the hardest.

The system is expected to make landfall late Monday afternoon or in the evening. But before it does so, Nicholas will likely move along the shore, dropping significant amounts of rain on the coasts of northeastern Mexico and south Texas, the hurricane center said.

Climate change has been linked to the more frequent occurrence of intense hurricanes. In addition to strong winds, many of the most dangerous storms in recent years have brought tremendous amounts of rain – creating new threats to people and infrastructure far inland from the coast.

