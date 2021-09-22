maye: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad.
maye's sultry vocals and ethereal energy conjure a world in which areperias shrouded in hazy bubbles and twinkly lights feels astonishingly normal.
The enchanting pop singer fills her "El Tiny" home stage — the artist's favorite Venezuelan eatery in Miami — with family and friends, su propia gente. She opens with a short and simple rendition of the soon-to-be-released "Maybe Baby" before dropping her instrument and transitioning to an up-tempo, vocal-driven performance of "Yours." Picking the electric guitar back up, she strums along with a steady percussion and accompanying guitars for a soulful premiere of brand-new track "Descifrar," emanating an understated and consistent confidence fitting for a pop reina on the rise. She closes out the set with a full-bodied execution of "Tú," showcasing her signature tropicalia-meets-dream pop sound.
maye's effortless sashay from English to Spanish in her songs and speech represent an important facet of the El Tiny audience. Featuring a whole crew of Venezuelan-Americans, including her famous Latin singer-songwriter papá, Fernando Osorio on the traditional Venezuelan cuatro, the third performance in our Hispanic Heritage Month series authentically represents the experience of a family like maye's — one that exists in both planes, two worlds.
Given a moment and a platform like this, maye seizes the opportunity and creates an alternate universe, where barriers of culture and language dissolve and areperias sparkle.
SET LIST
MUSICIANS
CREDITS
TINY DESK TEAM
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.