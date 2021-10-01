Arca, 'Incendio'

The last time Arca blessed fans with a solo release was earlier this year when the electronic artist-producer released the EP Madre, a slight departure. Gone were the maximalist tapestries of distorted synths and digitally warped vocals that fuel Arca's signature sound, and in their place was a delicate vocal performance over strings that positioned the artist as the star of her own tragic mini-opera.

But on her latest song, "Incendio," Arca invites listeners to once again dance to the sound of her delightfully chaotic pop universe — one where the streets run red with blood and fire threatens to consume all who dare to enter. "Roja roja, corre por la calles," she spits over distorted bass and metallic beats, spotlighting Arca's clear rap prowess. References to witchcraft, magic and ritual abound. By the end of the track, Arca's repeated rallying cry of "incendio!" is reverberated and warped into an inhuman howl fighting underneath the song's glitchy noise like a witch cheering beneath the fire that envelopes her sacrificial stake.

