Jeannie Suk Gersen: How can understanding divorce help a marriage?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James Delahoussaye
Published October 1, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode: Heartache

Marriage takes a lot of work. And part of preventing eventual heartache, says law professor Jeannie Suk Gersen, is seeing marriage and partnership through the lens of divorce.

About Jeannie Suk Gersen

Jeannie Suk Gersen is the John H. Watson, Jr. Professor of Law at Harvard Law School, where she has taught courses on constitutional law, criminal law and procedure, family law, and sexual assault and harassment.

Before joining the Harvard faculty in 2006, she served as a law clerk to Associate Justice David Souter on the United States Supreme Court, and to Judge Harry Edwards on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She has also served as an Assistant District Attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Gersen is also a contributing writer for The New Yorker and has written three books. Her book At Home in the Law was awarded the Law and Society Association's Herbert Jacob Prize for the best law and society book of the year. She has also received awards including a Guggenheim Fellowship and Harvard Law School's Sacks-Freund Award for Teaching Excellence.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This, where she produces, scores and edits episodes.
