India may replace car horns with the sound of musical instruments

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Suppose you're in heavy traffic, you blow your horn, and it sounds like this.

INSKEEP: That's the plan of the federal transport minister in India. He would like to replace all vehicle horns with the sounds of traditional Indian musical instruments. The worse the traffic gets, the louder the unintended symphony. Just watch out for the sitar that's passing on your left.

