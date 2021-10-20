Code Switch is hiring a host!

Code Switch is hiring!

We're looking for the next host of Code Switch — someone who can join our small, dynamic team to tell stories about race and identity, and how they shape every aspect of American life.

The ideal candidate will be someone thoughtful, empathetic, funny — and hopefully a little weird — who's excited to work closely with producers and editors on a range of stories about everything from politics to pop culture to family life to food. And we want someone who has thoughts about how to push our coverage in new directions while maintaining the rigor and nuance that has always been a hallmark of our team.

We're interested in talking to a wide range of people with different personal and professional backgrounds, both inside and outside of journalism. So if you think you'd be a good fit for the job, don't hesitate to apply. The application deadline is Friday, October 29 at noon ET.

For more details about the position, check out our posting here.

And to learn more about current members of the Code Switch team, take a look at our bios here.

In your cover letter, please be sure to tell us a little bit about who you are and why you think you'd be a great fit for our team. We can't wait to get to know you.

