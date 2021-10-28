© 2021 90.5 WESA
Hurray For the Riff Raff, 'Rhododendron'

By Ann Powers
Published October 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT

The spirit of The Velvet Underground has permeated this season, thanks to Todd Haynes' acclaimed documentary on the band. Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra, one of the most adventurous spirits to ever come out of the Americana music scene, is one step ahead of the curve, as usual. They recorded "Rhododendron," the first single from their upcoming Life on Earth — HFTRR's first album since 2017's masterwork The Navigator, due out Feb. 18 — before that movie made Lou Reed's snarl ubiquitous again.

Segarra modulates Velvets attitude for their own purposes: The song, they say, is about "finding rebellion in plant life," and their hypnotic, attitudinal vocal invokes the titular flower alongside night-blooming jasmine and deadly nightshade, old spirits to carry us beyond our current crises and into a cosmic place of healing. The video, directed by New Orleans artist Lucia Honey, was inspired by the Teenage Apocalypse trilogy of one of Haynes's peers in the revolutionary New Queer Cinema movement, Gregg Araki.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
