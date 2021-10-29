© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How different is your holiday shopping this year?

By Alina Selyukh
Published October 29, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT
For holiday shopping this year, are you noticing higher prices or emptier shelves? Going all-out on decor? Skipping physical gifts?
For holiday shopping this year, are you noticing higher prices or emptier shelves? Going all-out on decor? Skipping physical gifts?

It's a weird year and a weird economy. Has it shown up in your shopping cart? Is it changing how you plan to celebrate the holidays this year?

As our economics team prepares to cover the holiday shopping season, we want to hear your story, whatever your plans are. Please answer the questions below, and an NPR reporter may contact you for an interview.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
Load More