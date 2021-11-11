Volleyball from 'Cast Away' sells for over $300,000 at auction

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Losing a friend is tough. Nobody knows this better than Tom Hanks' character in "Cast Away," a film released in 2000, about a man who lost his friend Wilson, a volleyball, while stranded at sea. Now, in the ball's final scene, Wilson is seen floating away as Tom Hanks cries out, Wilson. The good news is that Wilson must have washed up ashore somewhere because that volleyball just sold for more than 300,000 bucks at a movie prop auction. It's MORNING EDITION.