Sunday Puzzle: Start at the end

By Will Shortz
Published November 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories. For each one, take the last two letters, reverse them, and use those as the starting letters of something in the category.

Example: Direction --> North
1. U.S. coin
2. Sport with a net
3. City in Texas
4. Sculptor
5. Sign of the zodiac
6. Egyptian queen
7. Sea
8. Historic ship
9 English poet
10. Brand of soap
11. Brand of sneaker
12. Ice-cream flavor (2 wds.)

Last week's challenge: Name a variety of song and a genre of music. Switch the initial consonant sounds of these two words, and, phonetically, you'll name an object found in the kitchen. What is it?

Challenge answer: Ballad Soul --> Salad Bowl

Winner: Nick Von Turkovich of Baltimore

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Name of a famous TV actress of the past. Double her first name phonetically. You get the first name of a famous musician. If you put the last names of the musician and the actress together, in that order, you'll name a great legendary figure. Who is it?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
