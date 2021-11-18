© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Countries demand that their historical artifacts in museums, private collections be returned

Published November 18, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST

Some countries are asking that artifacts placed in museums or private collections be returned. They say these are looted treasures — or sacred stolen objects. Leading this call are Benin, Cambodia and Thailand.

We speak with Tom Mashberg, investigative journalist and a contributor to The New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Load More