14 books and an Amazon show later, how the 'Wheel of Time' series continues to turn today

The “Wheel of Time” series — a fantasy epic stretching across 14 books, the story of a commoner told they’re the savior of humanity — is now an Amazon show, premiering on Friday.

Here & Now‘s Alexander Tuerk brings us the story of the late author, Robert Jordan, and how the series continues to inspire.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.