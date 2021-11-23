States and cities decide where the infrastructure money goes. Here are some of their plans

State and local governments across the country are getting ready to put money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to work. Mayor Acquanetta Warren of Fontana, California has big plans — starting with roads.

“The number one priority will be to get safe streets,” she says. “We have an area where the students have to battle to get to school. where the kids don’t have sidewalks to walk on. When it rains, it rains out the role. There is traffic, cars trying to get through.”

Philadelphia councilmember-at-large Derek Green says the money from Washington will be a godsend.

“I live in a part of the city where I drive under a bridge, where water pours through the bridge every winter,” he says. “So making investments into bridges and schools and roads is going to be a major impact for the life of people in the city of Philadelphia.”

Today, On Point: State and local leaders share their plans for putting the trillion-dollar Infrastructure Act to work.

Guests

Gov. Janet Mills, Democratic governor of Maine. (@GovJanetMills)

Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Mayor of Fontana, California. Chairwoman of Community Leaders of America, the national forum of Republican mayors, city council members and county leaders. (@AcqieWarren)

Derek Green, councilmember-at-large for Philadelphia. Chair of the city council, the finance committee and the Philadelphia gas commission. A member of NewDEAL, a group of progressive state and local leaders. (@CouncilmanDerek)

Also Featured

Bill Lucia, senior editor for Government Executive‘s Route Fifty. (@bill_lucia)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.