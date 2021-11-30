© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give Big Pittsburgh

What We Know And Don&#8217;t Know About The Omicron Variant

WAMU 88.5
Published November 30, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST
People walk through Manhattan with surgical masks as fears of the coronavirus spreading through the U.S. increase in New York City.
People walk through Manhattan with surgical masks as fears of the coronavirus spreading through the U.S. increase in New York City.

Despite its recent discovery in South Africa, Dutch health officials announced that a few cases of the Omicron variant have been circulating in the Netherlands for nearly two weeks.

As scientists scramble to establish a timeline, they’re also trying to learn more about the variant itself.

How long will it take scientists to determine some certainties about Omicron – its transmissibility, its severity, and most of all, the vaccines’ effectiveness against it?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Load More