Atlanta councilman Andre Dickens catapults ahead of other candidates to win mayor's seat

Atlanta councilman Andre Dickens is Atlanta’s next mayor, after jumping ahead of the city council president and a former mayor in the polls.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Stephen Fowler, political reporter with Georgia Public Broadcasting, about what pollsters are calling an upset victory for Dickens.

Watch on YouTube.

