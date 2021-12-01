© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stream NPR Music's 50 Best Albums of 2021

Published December 1, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST
Jazmine Sullivan on the cover of Heaux Tales.

We've compiled all 50 albums from our Best Albums of 2021 list into one playlist, and made it available on five different streaming services:

  • Spotify

  • Apple Music

  • Tidal

  • Amazon Music

  • YouTube Music

    • Click on your preferred streaming provider above to be taken directly to the playlist, or scroll down to see the embedded playlists. And be sure to read our list of the Best 50 Albums of 2021 to find out why we loved these records.

    Spotify

    Apple Music

    Tidal

    Amazon Music

    YouTube Music

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR Top Stories
    Load More