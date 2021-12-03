Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect are charged with involuntary manslaughter

Updated December 3, 2021 at 12:55 PM ET

Prosecutors have charged Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old accused of murdering four students at a high school in Michigan, with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

The 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol used in Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a small community north of Detroit, was purchased by James Crumbley at a local gun shop on Black Friday, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley was with him at the time of the purchase, they said.

Jennifer Crumbley referred to the gun as their son's "new Christmas present" in a social media post, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a press conference Friday. She added that the gun was stored unlocked in a drawer in the parents' bedroom.

"These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable, and also send a message that gun owners have a responsibility. When they fail to uphold that responsibility, there are serious and criminal consequences," McDonald said.

An Oxford High School teacher had recently reported Ethan Crumbley after they spotted him using his phone to search for ammunition, the prosecutor said.

School officials left a voicemail and email for Jennifer Crumbley, who did not respond, according to McDonald. But Crumbley sent a text message to her son that said "LOL I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

On the morning of the shooting, the prosecutor said, Crumbley's teacher found a drawing on Ethan's desk depicting a handgun, bullet and shooting victim, with the words "the thoughts won't stop, help me."

Disturbed, the teacher informed school authorities, who called both James and Jennifer Crumbley to the school, where they were told they would be required to seek counseling for their son.

"Both James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to ask if their son had his gun with him or where his gun was located, and failed to inspect his backpack for the presence of the gun, which he had with him," McDonald said.

The parents "resisted the idea" of Ethan leaving school at that time, McDonald said. Afterward, Crumbley returned to class. Just before 1 p.m., he entered a bathroom wearing a backpack, then came out with the pistol in his hand and began shooting, the prosecutor said.

"When the news of the active shooter at Oxford High School had been made public, Jennifer Crumbley texted to her son at 1:22 p.m., 'Ethan, don't do it,'" McDonald said. Fifteen minutes later, James Crumbley called 911 to report that the gun was missing and that it may be his son who committed the school shooting.

"I have tremendous compassion and empathy for parents who have children who are struggling and at risk for whatever reason," McDonald said. "But the facts of this are so egregious."

She declined to comment further on why school officials allowed Ethan Crumbley to return to class. Asked if prosecutors were considering charges against any other parties, including school officials, McDonald said only that "the investigation is ongoing."

Four students have died: Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17. Authorities did not believe any students were targeted in particular.

Six other students and a 47-year-old teacher were wounded, authorities said.

"Gun ownership is a right. And with that right comes great responsibility," McDonald said.

Ethan Crumbley currently faces 24 felony counts, including four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and one count of terrorism. He will be tried as an adult and faces life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors' decision to charge the younger Crumbley with terrorism is unusual in Michigan. The criminal complaint accuses Crumbley of "intending to intimidate or coerce" the high school community.

"What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now, who can't eat and can't sleep and can't imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school? Those are victims, too, and so are their families and so is the community," McDonald said at a press conference Wednesday. "The charge of terrorism reflects that."

