Cubans Continue To Protest Their Government. Is Washington Listening?

The protests against the Cuban government continue despite the detention of hundreds of artists and activists. A second round of protests was planned for Nov. 15 following the historic demonstrations that took place across the island back in July.

Despite the most recent protests being hindered by Cuban authorities, there remains a global outcry for the government to release political dissidents and artists.

The dire circumstances on the island were exacerbated by the pandemic. Covid has also shut down the country’s tourism economy. Economists at the University of Havana estimate 40 to 51 percent of the country lives below the poverty line.

President Joe Biden said during a press conference in July that, “The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba.” But his administration has faced criticism from supporters of the pro-democracy movement for a lack of substantive action against the Diaz-Canal regime.

